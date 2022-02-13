Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys 57,327 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,327 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 0.3% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Papa John’s International worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $115.89 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

