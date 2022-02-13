Bares Capital Management Inc. Invests $11.03 Million in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONTO opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

