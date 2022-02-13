Bares Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.97 Million in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 549,923 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

