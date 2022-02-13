Bares Capital Management Inc. Makes New $8.16 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD opened at $47.01 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.