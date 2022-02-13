Bares Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of IRadimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRMD stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other IRadimed news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $154,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,727 shares of company stock worth $9,313,340. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

