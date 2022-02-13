Bares Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the quarter. Cimpress makes up approximately 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Cimpress worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cimpress by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

