Bares Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 407,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,635,000. Model N accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Model N at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Model N by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Model N by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

