Beacon Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $685,085.91 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

