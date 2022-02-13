Beefy.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00189696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00063071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

