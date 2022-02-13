Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $194,574.00

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.56 million and $194,574.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003631 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.16 or 0.06820381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,871.65 or 0.99743281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00048189 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars.

