Berry Data Reaches Market Cap of $842,898.13 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 11% against the dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $842,898.13 and approximately $111,289.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.73 or 0.06817999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,060.65 or 0.99824607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048813 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

