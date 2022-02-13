BetProtocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded flat against the dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00037261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00105164 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

