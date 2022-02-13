Beyond Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.84 or 0.06824692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.53 or 1.00159001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00047342 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

