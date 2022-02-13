Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Bill.com worth $69,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,539,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3,488.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL opened at $236.79 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,889,001. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

