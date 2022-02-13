BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BCRX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent Milano acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $91,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 23,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

