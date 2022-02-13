Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.12.
BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
