Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.12.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

