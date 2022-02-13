Bismuth Trading 55.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 61.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.81 million and $274.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002958 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004783 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

