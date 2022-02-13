Bitcoin Incognito Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $27,522.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.