BitcoinHD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $459,750.00 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $1.50 million and $459,750.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.