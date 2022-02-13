BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $418,793.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00274691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00078830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00096608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,855,352,390 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

