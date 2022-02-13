BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
