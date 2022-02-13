BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the January 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,283 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

