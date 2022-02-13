BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,742. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.