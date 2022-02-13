BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,742. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

