Blockmason Credit Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $225,002.80 and $3.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

