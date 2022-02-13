Blocknet Market Capitalization Hits $4.73 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $4.73 million and $1,445.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001323 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022322 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015572 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,434,319 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

