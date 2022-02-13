Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $128,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,073. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.