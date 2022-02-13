Bounty0x Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,838.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $227,488.56 and $37,838.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00036728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.