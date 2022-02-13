Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.12

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $135,300.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.16 or 0.06804482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.12 or 0.99992749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00048847 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

