Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.50). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $17.59.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.