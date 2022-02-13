Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Etsy posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.52.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,160 shares of company stock worth $33,389,461. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 52 week low of $125.37 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

