Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 371,473 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

