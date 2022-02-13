Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.01) to ($6.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($3.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 519,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,573. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

