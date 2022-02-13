Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Bunge worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.