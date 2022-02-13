Bunicorn (BUNI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,456.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $576,603.56 and approximately $64,456.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00043399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.36 or 0.06804472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,655.85 or 0.99827301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00048096 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.