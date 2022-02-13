Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. 616,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,520. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

