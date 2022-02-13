Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

