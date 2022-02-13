CAE (NYSE:CAE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. 472,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 106,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

