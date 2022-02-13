Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in January

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. 505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

