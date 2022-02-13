California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,333 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $70,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,599,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $422,497,000 after acquiring an additional 223,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $230.88 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.76.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

