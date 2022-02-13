California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $82,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

