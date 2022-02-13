California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Sysco worth $68,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

