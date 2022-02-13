California State Teachers Retirement System Has $66.76 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of ResMed worth $66,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $243.92 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.86 and a 200-day moving average of $262.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,367,153 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

