California State Teachers Retirement System Has $69.93 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,688 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum worth $69,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

