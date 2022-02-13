California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,883 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $66,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after acquiring an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $174.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

