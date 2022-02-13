California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,610 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Allstate worth $66,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.