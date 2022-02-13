California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Marriott International worth $70,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $169.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $177.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

