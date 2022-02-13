Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.84.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

