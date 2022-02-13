Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.26.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.