CashHand Hits Market Capitalization of $22,815.15 (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $22,815.15 and approximately $166.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashHand has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CashHand alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000964 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About CashHand

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,629,995 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.