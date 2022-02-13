Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Head to Head Contrast

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get MDxHealth alerts:

This table compares MDxHealth and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences -34.46% -6.76% -6.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and Castle Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.40%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.32%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences $62.65 million 17.55 -$10.28 million ($1.22) -35.62

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Castle Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.