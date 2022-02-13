Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 51.3% Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Castle has a total market cap of $21,482.09 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castle has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00239377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005366 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018331 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.